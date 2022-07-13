Edmp Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.37. 41,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.96. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

