Edmp Inc. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 5.2% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.76. 22,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,619. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.59 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

