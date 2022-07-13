Edmp Inc. Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 167,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,893. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

