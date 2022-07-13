Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 588.1% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

EVG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. 411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,779. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.