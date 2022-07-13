E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ETWO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. 110,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,386. E2open Parent has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETWO. Bank of America upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other E2open Parent news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,176.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 191,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

