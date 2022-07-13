Dvision Network Price Tops $0.0749 (DVI)

Dvision Network (DVI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and approximately $811,944.00 worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,501.63 or 1.00001507 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,896,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

