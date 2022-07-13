Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Driven Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Driven Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $202,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

