Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $942.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRXGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.30) to GBX 975 ($11.60) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.68) to GBX 1,175 ($13.97) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 610 ($7.25) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($11.89) to GBX 1,010 ($12.01) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

