Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.22) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.05) to GBX 410 ($4.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 360 ($4.28).

Shares of DOM stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.45) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 312.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 361.81. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 473.60 ($5.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

