Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 481,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

