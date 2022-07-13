Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOL. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

TSE DOL opened at C$75.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$53.39 and a 12-month high of C$78.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

