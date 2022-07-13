Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Down 1.9%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 2,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $250.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Diversified Royalty ( OTCMKTS:BEVFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 64.85%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.