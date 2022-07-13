DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $61,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,380,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

