DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $83,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 598,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 138,162 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,412,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after buying an additional 623,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.13. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Huazhu Group Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.