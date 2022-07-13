DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 60,186 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $80,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

