DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,460 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $65,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

