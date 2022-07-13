DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $54.07 Million Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,039 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.13% of BioNTech worth $54,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 20.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 51.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.79.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.91. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

