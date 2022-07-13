DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $104.90 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,277 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of CME Group worth $104,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $203.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.67. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

