DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $100.03 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,711 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $100,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Shares of CAT opened at $174.49 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

