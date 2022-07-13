DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $682.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001937 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011483 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,698,298 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

