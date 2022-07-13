Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 0.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.38. Approximately 3,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90.

About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

