Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Shares Down 0.7%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.38. Approximately 3,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90.
About Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE)
Featured Articles
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.