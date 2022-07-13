Dash (DASH) Price Hits $41.70 on Top Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $451.00 million and $105.68 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dash has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $41.70 or 0.00211037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.44 or 0.00513425 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,816,150 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.