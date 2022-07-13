CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $539,937.06 and approximately $293,603.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,606,026 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

