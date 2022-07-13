Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Up 550.0% in June

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,793. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

