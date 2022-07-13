Critical Analysis: Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) & GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soluna and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 4.09 -$5.26 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $60.45 million 6.19 -$53.83 million ($0.71) -8.87

Soluna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTY Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Soluna and GTY Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given GTY Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Soluna.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27% GTY Technology -64.12% -9.74% -6.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Soluna on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna (Get Rating)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About GTY Technology (Get Rating)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also provides cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and public sector budgeting SaaS, software, and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.