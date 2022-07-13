Critical Analysis: Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) & Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Sierra Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.16 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.17 Sierra Wireless $473.21 million 2.10 -$89.02 million ($1.92) -13.31

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless. Sierra Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airspan Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Sierra Wireless -13.35% -8.87% -4.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Airspan Networks and Sierra Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sierra Wireless 1 3 5 0 2.44

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.69, suggesting a potential upside of 169.74%. Sierra Wireless has a consensus target price of $21.93, suggesting a potential downside of 14.17%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Sierra Wireless.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of Sierra Wireless AirLink routers, IoT applications and advanced network management, managed network services, and mobility applications. This segment also offers asset, fleet, and cargo tracking services; offender and remote monitoring services; and alarm communications, as well as a cloud platform that comprises reporting and analytics. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and OEMs through direct and indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

