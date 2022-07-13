Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 11,880 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 49,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $994,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.96. 525,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,836,743. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average of $174.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

