Craig Hallum Downgrades PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Hold

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of MYPS opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $504.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,372.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 121,800 shares of company stock worth $665,476 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

