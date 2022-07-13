Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Purchases 14,048 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 623,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

