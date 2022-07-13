Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $227,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $484.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $404.70 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

