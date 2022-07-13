Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 38,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,103,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 1,084,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 1,017,186 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

