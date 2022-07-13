Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $59.38. Approximately 952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 249,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

