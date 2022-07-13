Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.33 and last traded at $59.38. Approximately 952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 249,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.91.
CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60.
In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
