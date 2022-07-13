Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.45. 291,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. The company has a market cap of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

