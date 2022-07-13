Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 153.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 10,359 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. 333,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,319,796. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.