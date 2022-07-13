Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $35.60 Average PT from Analysts

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

