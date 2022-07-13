Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 195.4% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.96. 181,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

