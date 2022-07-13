Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.92. The stock had a trading volume of 467,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,539,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.