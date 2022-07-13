CKW Financial Group Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CKW Financial Group reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. 814,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,521,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

