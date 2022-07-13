CKW Financial Group Acquires 500 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $4,583,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.08. 110,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,877,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

