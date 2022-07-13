CIBC Lowers Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$107.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

TIH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$122.20.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:TIH traded down C$6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,732. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.89.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$805.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.0300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

About Toromont Industries (Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.