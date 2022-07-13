CIBC Downgrades Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) to Neutral

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$18.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

VGCX traded down 0.17 on Wednesday, reaching 9.03. 592,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.42. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of 8.64 and a 52-week high of 19.90. The company has a market cap of $578.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

