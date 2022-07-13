Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Andrew James King Sells 5,000 Shares

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,676.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
KDNY stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,950. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
