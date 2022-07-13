Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.45. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $134.91.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,860. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cardlytics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.