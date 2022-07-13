Carderock Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $31,990,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.17. 3,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.15.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

