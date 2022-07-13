Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.78 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

