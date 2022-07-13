Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cintas by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.