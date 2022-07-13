Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.20.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,727. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.88.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

