Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$46.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Capital Power stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

