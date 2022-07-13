Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as low as C$3.50. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.95 million for the quarter.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Retail Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.