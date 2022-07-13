Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of CAC opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $657.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. Camden National has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.09 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Camden National by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camden National by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

